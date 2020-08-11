Deals: Save Up to $350 on Latest 13-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Models

A few deals on Apple's MacBook Pro family have appeared this week at retailers including Adorama, Amazon, and B&H Photo.

The first notable sale is on the 16-inch MacBook Pro (16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) for $2,450.00 at Adorama, down from $2,799.00. This sale is only $50 away from the lowest price we've ever seen on this model of the MacBook Pro, and it's coming under sale prices seen currently on Amazon and B&H Photo.

The other model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro (16GB RAM, 512GB) is also being discounted to $2,099.00 on Amazon, down from $2,399.00. This sale has been frequent throughout the year, and you can get the same discount on B&H Photo.



16-inch MacBook Pro Deals

Additionally, the 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2020 has a few discounts going on this week. You can get the model with a tenth-generation quad-core processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD for $1,599.99 on Amazon, down from $1,799.00. There are also discounts on the 1TB model, so be sure to check out the full list below of every MacBook Pro on sale right now:

13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) Deals

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.