Apple TV+ Reaches Multi-Year Production Deal With Filmmaker Martin Scorsese

Apple has reached a first-look deal with renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese, who will produce and direct films and series for Apple TV+ as part of a multi-year agreement with his company Sikelia Productions, according to Deadline.

Photo: Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan/Sipa USA

The partnership will begin with the Scorsese film "Killers of the Flower Moon," starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. According to IMDb, the film revolves around members of the Osage tribe in Oklahoma who were murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, sparking a major FBI investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover.

Scorsese is best known for his crime and gangster movies, such as 1973's Mean Streets, 1985's After Hours, 1990's Goodfellas, 2004's The Aviator, 2011's Hugo, 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street, and 2019's The Irishman.