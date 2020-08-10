Deals: Amazon Discounts Apple's Official iPhone Cases to New Lows, Starting at $11.97 for Clear Case

New deals have appeared for Apple's official line of iPhone cases today on Amazon. With these discounts, you can get Silicone Cases, Clear Cases, and Leather Cases for the newest iPhones for as low as $11.97.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Below we've listed every iPhone case on sale for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. If you head to Apple's store page on Amazon, you can also find cases for the iPhone XR and iPhone XS devices at a discount.



iPhone 11 Cases

Clear Case - $20.86, down from $39.00

Silicone Case - $13.17, down from $39.00

iPhone 11 Pro Cases

iPhone 11 Pro Max Cases

