OWC Quick-Change Wheel Kit for 2019 Mac Pro Available for Pre-Order for Just $199

OWC today announced the upcoming launch of its Rover Pro wheels kit for the new Mac Pro, an innovative quick-change solution to convert back and forth between feet and wheels at a much cheaper price than Apple's official wheels kit.



Designed to attach to the stock ‌Mac Pro‌ feet rather than replace them, the OWC Rover Pro wheels can be attached in just two minutes by hand-twisting and are made of stainless steel with soft rubber treads and a silicone rubber pad at the interface between the wheel and the ‌Mac Pro‌'s foot to absorb vibrations.

While swapping the wheels on or off only takes a couple of minutes, OWC also provides a set of wheel stops that clip to the casters to prevent rolling without needing to remove the wheels at all.



The OWC Rover Pro wheels kit is available for pre-order now and will begin shipping next month. It's available for an introductory price of $199 that will eventually rise to $249, a significant saving over Apple's $699 wheel kit.