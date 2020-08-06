Guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

OWC Quick-Change Wheel Kit for 2019 Mac Pro Available for Pre-Order for Just $199

by

OWC today announced the upcoming launch of its Rover Pro wheels kit for the new Mac Pro, an innovative quick-change solution to convert back and forth between feet and wheels at a much cheaper price than Apple's official wheels kit.


Designed to attach to the stock ‌Mac Pro‌ feet rather than replace them, the OWC Rover Pro wheels can be attached in just two minutes by hand-twisting and are made of stainless steel with soft rubber treads and a silicone rubber pad at the interface between the wheel and the ‌Mac Pro‌'s foot to absorb vibrations.


While swapping the wheels on or off only takes a couple of minutes, OWC also provides a set of wheel stops that clip to the casters to prevent rolling without needing to remove the wheels at all.


The OWC Rover Pro wheels kit is available for pre-order now and will begin shipping next month. It's available for an introductory price of $199 that will eventually rise to $249, a significant saving over Apple's $699 wheel kit.

Avatar
JosephAW
43 minutes ago at 06:48 am
Still no brakes? :rolleyes:
Score: 4 Votes
Avatar
yaxomoxay
47 minutes ago at 06:44 am
The $699 wheels on the Mac go round and round, round and round; the $699 wheels on the Mac go round and round, all through the town
Score: 3 Votes
Avatar
AngerDanger
22 minutes ago at 07:08 am


Could OWC have made the wheels more ugly that anyone could imagine? ?

You're putting them on the bottom of a cheese grater. The wheels are the least of your worries.
Score: 3 Votes
Avatar
AngerDanger
38 minutes ago at 06:52 am
I'll hold out for the RC wheels so my Mac Pro can double as a toy for my dog.



Score: 2 Votes
Avatar
JM
41 minutes ago at 06:50 am


Still no brakes? :rolleyes:

It's only for X-treme people.
Score: 1 Votes
Avatar
return2sendai
29 minutes ago at 07:01 am
Ha ha ha ha ha
Ho ha ha ha ha ha
Ho ho ho
Ha ha ha
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha
Is all I have to say.
Score: 1 Votes
Top Stories

Apple Announces New 27-Inch iMac With 10th-Gen Processors, Up to 128GB RAM, 1080p Webcam, True Tone, and More

Tuesday August 4, 2020 8:07 am PDT by
Apple today announced a new 27-inch iMac with faster 10th-generation Intel Core processor options, next-generation AMD graphics, up to 128GB of RAM, a higher-resolution 1080p front-facing FaceTime camera, a True Tone display with a nano-texture glass option, a T2 chip, higher fidelity speakers, studio-quality microphones, and more. A breakdown of the new 27-inch iMac's features and specs:10th...
576 comments

Apple May Launch This Year's 'iPhone 12' Lineup in Two Stages, With 6.1-inch Models Debuting First

Monday August 3, 2020 3:14 am PDT by
Apple last week confirmed that its "‌iPhone‌ 12" launch will be delayed this year due to the ongoing global health crisis and restrictions on travel. Apple last year started selling iPhones in late September, but this year, Apple projects supply will be "available a few weeks later," suggesting a release sometime in October. We're expecting a total of four OLED iPhones in 5.4, 6.1, and...
89 comments

Apple-Acquired Dark Sky Officially Shuts Down Android App

Saturday August 1, 2020 3:43 pm PDT by
Apple in March purchased weather app Dark Sky, and at that time, Dark Sky's developers said that the app's Android version would be discontinued on July 1, 2020. However, instead of shuttering the app on that date, the app's developers announced that the discontinuation would be delayed for another month. Now that it's August, Android users are no longer able to access the app, and...
131 comments

Everything New in iOS 14 Beta 4: Apple TV Widget, Search Improvements, Exposure Notification API and More

Tuesday August 4, 2020 11:14 am PDT by
Apple today released the fourth developer betas of iOS and iPadOS 14 for testing purposes, tweaking and refining some of the features and design changes included in the update. Changes get smaller and less notable as the beta testing period goes on, but there are still some noteworthy new features in the fourth beta, which we've highlighted below. - Apple TV widget - There's a new Apple TV...
78 comments

Apple Explains Why You Might See 'Not Charging' When a Mac is Plugged In

Monday August 3, 2020 1:42 pm PDT by
If you have a Mac and have seen a "Not Charging" warning when plugging it in to power, Apple last week released a support document that explains why. Macs running macOS 10.15.5 or later have a Battery Health Management feature to preserve the life of the battery, and occasionally, the Battery Health Management option will cause the Mac to pause its charging for calibration purposes.Depending ...
83 comments

Unreleased iPod Touch with Mac Pro Glossy Black Finish Shared Online

Sunday August 2, 2020 11:32 am PDT by
Twitter user @DongleBookPro has today posted images of what seems to be a first-generation iPod Touch prototype with a 2013 Mac Pro-style glossy black finish. The Twitter user claims that the iPod Touch prototype pictured has "the same coating as the 2013 Mac Pro." Had the finish been selected for the final product, it also would have been similar to the metallic glossy black finish that...
40 comments

Phil Schiller Moving on to Become 'Apple Fellow,' Greg Joswiak Taking Over as Marketing SVP

Tuesday August 4, 2020 10:07 am PDT by
Apple's Phil Schiller is moving on to become an "Apple Fellow," Apple announced today, while Greg Joswiak will take over as Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. Schiller will continue to lead the App Store and Apple Events, but will no longer be in charge of marketing. Apple CEO Tim Cook said he is "thrilled" that Joswiak will be leading the marketing team, and that his...
195 comments

Microsoft to Stop Supporting Office 2016 for Mac in October

Monday August 3, 2020 12:21 pm PDT by
Microsoft's Office 2016 for Mac is set to reach its end of support date on October 13, 2020, and after that date, connecting to Office 365 services using the Office 2016 for Mac software will no longer be supported. Microsoft shared the detail in a support document from July highlighting which versions of Office will be supported for connecting to Office 365 services in the future.Connecting ...
114 comments

8 Third-Party Home Screen Widgets That You Can Try Out Now on iOS 14

Wednesday August 5, 2020 12:56 pm PDT by
One of the biggest new features of iOS 14 is Home Screen widgets, which provide information from apps at a glance. The widgets can be pinned to the Home Screen in various spots and sizes, allowing for many different layouts. When the iOS 14 beta was first released in June, widgets were limited to Apple's own apps like Calendar and Weather, but several third-party developers have begun to test ...
30 comments

Apple Shares Requirements for Default Third-Party Browser and Email Apps With Developers

Monday August 3, 2020 4:28 pm PDT by
Apple in iOS 14 plans to allow users to set a third-party app as the default email or browser app on an iPhone or iPad, replacing the current Apple-made default apps Safari and Mail. Apple hasn't provided many details on the new feature to users, but as noted by MacStories' Federico Vittici, Apple has shared documentation with developers who want their apps to have the option to be set as a...
75 comments