Deals: MacBook Pro and Air Sales Hit at Multiple Retailers, Save Up to $300 on Latest Models

There are a few Mac notebook sales happening this week at Amazon and B&H Photo. These discounts include $100 off the 2020 MacBook Air, with sale prices starting at $899.00 for the 256GB model. You can also get $300 off the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro, starting at $2,099.00 for 512GB.

MacBook Air

Amazon today is discounting Apple's 2020 MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 10th gen processor) to $899.00, down from $999.00. This discount represents a match of the lowest price we've ever tracked for this model of the new 13-inch MacBook Air, and it's available in Space Gray.

B&H Photo today is matching this price in the Space Gray and Gold color options for the MacBook Air. The 256GB MacBook Air has typically seen a $50 sale over the past few weeks, so today's $100 markdown is a good opportunity to get the notebook at its current best price.

Additionally, this week both Amazon and B&H Photo are discounting the 512GB 2020 MacBook Air to $1,199.00, from $1,299.00. Across both retailers you can get this version of the notebook in all three colors, and this again represents the lowest price we've ever tracked.

13-Inch MacBook Pro

The newest 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,799.00, down from $1,999.00 on Amazon this week. This is the model with a tenth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Amazon has it on sale in both Space Gray and Silver.

The same sale can also be found on B&H Photo, and that retailer also has it in both Space Gray and Silver. This model of the MacBook Pro has the new Magic Keyboard, which uses a refined scissor mechanism that is expected to be more reliable than the butterfly keyboard that was prone to failure.

16-Inch MacBook Pro

For the higher-end MacBook Pro models, Amazon has Apple's 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro (2.6GHz 6-Core, 16GB RAM) for $2,099.00, down from $2,399.00.

This $300 off sale is the current lowest price for this model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and it's available in Silver and Space Gray. You can also find the same sale at B&H Photo, but only in the Space Gray color option.

Likewise, the 1TB model (2.3GHz 8-Core, 16GB RAM) is on sale on Amazon today. You can get this notebook for $2,499.99, down from $2,799.00. Just like the 512GB version, it's available in both Silver and Space Gray, and the same price can be found on B&H Photo.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.