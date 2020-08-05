Guides
Deals: MacBook Pro and Air Sales Hit at Multiple Retailers, Save Up to $300 on Latest Models

by

There are a few Mac notebook sales happening this week at Amazon and B&H Photo. These discounts include $100 off the 2020 MacBook Air, with sale prices starting at $899.00 for the 256GB model. You can also get $300 off the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro, starting at $2,099.00 for 512GB.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

MacBook Air

Amazon today is discounting Apple's 2020 MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 10th gen processor) to $899.00, down from $999.00. This discount represents a match of the lowest price we've ever tracked for this model of the new 13-inch MacBook Air, and it's available in Space Gray.

B&H Photo today is matching this price in the Space Gray and Gold color options for the MacBook Air. The 256GB MacBook Air has typically seen a $50 sale over the past few weeks, so today's $100 markdown is a good opportunity to get the notebook at its current best price.

$100 OFF
2020 MacBook Air (256GB) for $899.00

Additionally, this week both Amazon and B&H Photo are discounting the 512GB 2020 MacBook Air to $1,199.00, from $1,299.00. Across both retailers you can get this version of the notebook in all three colors, and this again represents the lowest price we've ever tracked.

$100 OFF
2020 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,199.00

13-Inch MacBook Pro

The newest 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $1,799.00, down from $1,999.00 on Amazon this week. This is the model with a tenth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Amazon has it on sale in both Space Gray and Silver.

$200 OFF
13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,799.00

The same sale can also be found on B&H Photo, and that retailer also has it in both Space Gray and Silver. This model of the MacBook Pro has the new Magic Keyboard, which uses a refined scissor mechanism that is expected to be more reliable than the butterfly keyboard that was prone to failure.

16-Inch MacBook Pro

For the higher-end MacBook Pro models, Amazon has Apple's 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro (2.6GHz 6-Core, 16GB RAM) for $2,099.00, down from $2,399.00.

This $300 off sale is the current lowest price for this model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and it's available in Silver and Space Gray. You can also find the same sale at B&H Photo, but only in the Space Gray color option.

$300 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) for $2,099.00

Likewise, the 1TB model (2.3GHz 8-Core, 16GB RAM) is on sale on Amazon today. You can get this notebook for $2,499.99, down from $2,799.00. Just like the 512GB version, it's available in both Silver and Space Gray, and the same price can be found on B&H Photo.

$300 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) for $2,499.99

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.

Apple-Acquired Dark Sky Officially Shuts Down Android App

Saturday August 1, 2020 3:43 pm PDT by
Apple in March purchased weather app Dark Sky, and at that time, Dark Sky's developers said that the app's Android version would be discontinued on July 1, 2020. However, instead of shuttering the app on that date, the app's developers announced that the discontinuation would be delayed for another month. Now that it's August, Android users are no longer able to access the app, and...
Apple May Launch This Year's 'iPhone 12' Lineup in Two Stages, With 6.1-inch Models Debuting First

Monday August 3, 2020 3:14 am PDT by
Apple last week confirmed that its "‌iPhone‌ 12" launch will be delayed this year due to the ongoing global health crisis and restrictions on travel. Apple last year started selling iPhones in late September, but this year, Apple projects supply will be "available a few weeks later," suggesting a release sometime in October. We're expecting a total of four OLED iPhones in 5.4, 6.1, and...
Apple Announces New 27-Inch iMac With 10th-Gen Processors, Up to 128GB RAM, 1080p Webcam, True Tone, and More

Tuesday August 4, 2020 8:07 am PDT by
Apple today announced a new 27-inch iMac with faster 10th-generation Intel Core processor options, next-generation AMD graphics, up to 128GB of RAM, a higher-resolution 1080p front-facing FaceTime camera, a True Tone display with a nano-texture glass option, a T2 chip, higher fidelity speakers, studio-quality microphones, and more. A breakdown of the new 27-inch iMac's features and specs:10th...
Apple Explains Why You Might See 'Not Charging' When a Mac is Plugged In

Monday August 3, 2020 1:42 pm PDT by
If you have a Mac and have seen a "Not Charging" warning when plugging it in to power, Apple last week released a support document that explains why. Macs running macOS 10.15.5 or later have a Battery Health Management feature to preserve the life of the battery, and occasionally, the Battery Health Management option will cause the Mac to pause its charging for calibration purposes.Depending ...
Top Stories: Try the 5.4-Inch iPhone 12 Display Size, Blockbuster Earnings, Tim Cook at Antitrust Hearing

Saturday August 1, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
Another busy week of Apple news and rumors has wrapped up, with a lot of focus on Tim Cook's appearance at a Congressional antitrust hearing and a blockbuster earnings report. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We continued to hear rumors about the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup, including a rare admission from Apple that the lineup will launch "a few weeks later" than...
Unreleased iPod Touch with Mac Pro Glossy Black Finish Shared Online

Sunday August 2, 2020 11:32 am PDT by
Twitter user @DongleBookPro has today posted images of what seems to be a first-generation iPod Touch prototype with a 2013 Mac Pro-style glossy black finish. The Twitter user claims that the iPod Touch prototype pictured has "the same coating as the 2013 Mac Pro." Had the finish been selected for the final product, it also would have been similar to the metallic glossy black finish that...
Just How Small Will the 5.4-Inch iPhone 12 Screen Be? Try It Out for Yourself

Tuesday July 28, 2020 12:57 pm PDT by
As rumors of the iPhone 12 have continued to build over the past few months, the one model that has the most excitement around it is the smallest 5.4" model. The iPhone 12 is believed to be coming in 5.4", 6.7", and 6.1" sizes. Dummy models have shown how much smaller the 5.4" is compared to the rest of the iPhone lineup. The upcoming 5.4" iPhone falls in-between the size of the original...
Everything New in iOS 14 Beta 4: Apple TV Widget, Search Improvements, Exposure Notification API and More

Tuesday August 4, 2020 11:14 am PDT by
Apple today released the fourth developer betas of iOS and iPadOS 14 for testing purposes, tweaking and refining some of the features and design changes included in the update. Changes get smaller and less notable as the beta testing period goes on, but there are still some noteworthy new features in the fourth beta, which we've highlighted below. - Apple TV widget - There's a new Apple TV...
Microsoft to Stop Supporting Office 2016 for Mac in October

Monday August 3, 2020 12:21 pm PDT by
Microsoft's Office 2016 for Mac is set to reach its end of support date on October 13, 2020, and after that date, connecting to Office 365 services using the Office 2016 for Mac software will no longer be supported. Microsoft shared the detail in a support document from July highlighting which versions of Office will be supported for connecting to Office 365 services in the future.Connecting ...
Apple Shares Requirements for Default Third-Party Browser and Email Apps With Developers

Monday August 3, 2020 4:28 pm PDT by
Apple in iOS 14 plans to allow users to set a third-party app as the default email or browser app on an iPhone or iPad, replacing the current Apple-made default apps Safari and Mail. Apple hasn't provided many details on the new feature to users, but as noted by MacStories' Federico Vittici, Apple has shared documentation with developers who want their apps to have the option to be set as a...
