Apple Adds New 'Benefits' Section to Jobs Site
Apple this week updated its "Jobs at Apple" website with a new Benefits section that's designed to explain to potential employees the perks that Apple offers to its workforce.
The Benefits part of the site is organized into different sections highlighting various perks of working for Apple, such as:
- Flexible medical plans
- Coverage for physical and mental healthcare
- Free counseling
- Family medical plans
- Paid parental leave
- Onsite doctors and nurses for those working on campus
- Fitness centers on campus
- Fitness-related financial help for those not on campus
- Equal pay for men and women
- Eligibility for stock grants and discounts for stock purchases
- 401(k) matching
- Apple University learning opportunities
- Some tuition reimbursement
- One-for-one donation matching
- Deals on Apple products and accessories
Apple says that its benefit programs vary by country and are subject to eligibility requirements. Those who want to learn more about Apple's benefits can check out the Jobs at Apple website.