Apple Adds New 'Benefits' Section to Jobs Site

Apple this week updated its "Jobs at Apple" website with a new Benefits section that's designed to explain to potential employees the perks that Apple offers to its workforce.



The Benefits part of the site is organized into different sections highlighting various perks of working for Apple, such as:

Flexible medical plans

Coverage for physical and mental healthcare

Free counseling

Family medical plans

Paid parental leave

Onsite doctors and nurses for those working on campus

Fitness centers on campus

Fitness-related financial help for those not on campus

Equal pay for men and women

Eligibility for stock grants and discounts for stock purchases

401(k) matching

Apple University learning opportunities

Some tuition reimbursement

One-for-one donation matching

Deals on Apple products and accessories

Apple says that its benefit programs vary by country and are subject to eligibility requirements. Those who want to learn more about Apple's benefits can check out the Jobs at Apple website.