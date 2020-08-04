Apple Bumps iMac Pro to 10-Core Processor on Base Configuration
Alongside the launch of updated iMacs, Apple today also made a minor update to the iMac Pro, equipping the base configuration with the 10-core 3.0 GHz Xeon W chip that was previously an upgrade option.
All other specs appear to remain the same, with 14-core and 18-core processors available as upgrades. The starting price also remains at $4,999, although the stepped-up base processor essentially results in an $800 price cut on upgraded models.
Notably, the iMac Pro is not getting the $500 nano-texture glass option that was made available on the regular 27-inch iMac today.
not just the bezels....
In before the whining about bezels begins...
how about all machines having just 8GB of ram ..... on a 2grand plus machine for the higher config
And then they want another £188 /$200 to add another 8GB! Ridiculous.