Apple Bumps iMac Pro to 10-Core Processor on Base Configuration

Alongside the launch of updated iMacs, Apple today also made a minor update to the iMac Pro, equipping the base configuration with the 10-core 3.0 GHz Xeon W chip that was previously an upgrade option.



All other specs appear to remain the same, with 14-core and 18-core processors available as upgrades. The starting price also remains at $4,999, although the stepped-up base processor essentially results in an $800 price cut on upgraded models.

Notably, the ‌iMac Pro‌ is not getting the $500 nano-texture glass option that was made available on the regular 27-inch iMac today.