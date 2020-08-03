Deals: Get the AirPods With Wireless Charging Case for New Low Price of $139.98 ($59 Off)

You can get Apple's AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $139.98 on Amazon this week, down from $199.00. This sale represents a new low price for this model of Apple's 2019 Airpods.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This version includes Apple's Wireless Charging Case for the AirPods, allowing you to refuel the headphones on any Qi-compatible charging mat. AirPods support up to 5 hours of listening time on one charge, and the Wireless Charging Case provides around 24 hours of extra battery life.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.