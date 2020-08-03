Apple TV+ Provides First Look at Upcoming Motorcycle Series 'Long Way Up'

Apple TV+ today provided a first look at "Long Way Up," an upcoming motorcycle series produced by and starring Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman. The first three episodes will premiere September 18, followed by new episodes weekly.



The series will follow Ewan and Charley as they ride through Latin American countries, including Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, and Mexico:

Covering 13,000 miles over 100 days through 16 border crossings and 13 countries, starting from the city of Ushuaia at the tip of South America, Ewan and Charley journey through the glorious and underexposed landscapes of South and Central America in their most challenging expedition to date, using cutting edge technology on the backs of their electric Harley-Davidsons - "LiveWire" in order to contribute to the sustainability of the planet.

"Long Way Up" will serve as a sequel to Ewan and Charley's previous motorcycle adventures in "Long Way Round" and "Long Way Down," which aired on British networks Sky One and BBC Two respectively in the mid 2000s.