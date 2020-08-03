Apple Signs First Look TV and Movie Deal With Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way Production Company

Apple has inked a first look deal with Appian Way Productions, a film and television production company founded by actor Leonardo DiCaprio, reports Deadline.



The multi-year deal will allow Apple the first opportunity to pick up new TV and movie projects produced by Appian Way.

Apple is already working with Appian Way on "Shining Girls," a metaphysical thriller starring Elisabeth Moss. Apple also owns the rights to "Killers of the Flower Moon," a Martin Scorsese film that will star Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Apple has established similar first look deals with A24, Idris Elba's Green Door Pictures, Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions, Justin Lin's Perfect Storm Entertainment, and more.