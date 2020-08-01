Apple-Acquired Dark Sky Officially Shuts Down Android App
Apple in March purchased weather app Dark Sky, and at that time, Dark Sky's developers said that the app's Android version would be discontinued on July 1, 2020. However, instead of shuttering the app on that date, the app's developers announced that the discontinuation would be delayed for another month.
Now that it's August, Android users are no longer able to access the app, and subscribers who were previously active will be receiving a full refund. Dark Sky previously said that its API will continue to function through the end of 2021, but no new API signups are being accepted.
Oh no! Dark Sky is GONE! It was my favorite weather app. pic.twitter.com/jJtWkqtUpO — Ron Lecours, CFP (@RonLecours) August 1, 2020
Dark Sky was originally planning to shut down weather forecasts, maps, and embeds available on its website on August 1, but the app's developers today said that weather forecasts and maps on the Dark Sky website will remain active for the time being.
Your post might have merit if Dark Sky had been the target of a hostile take over, instead of a sale that was freely agreed upon by both parties.
Apple stomping out creativity and innovation. Great job!
Android has 80% marketshare.
Apple is taking over the world. Soon, there won’t be any competition for them folks.
Early? Was scheduled for July 1st and they held off to August 1st. In this universe, where time increases, that’s an extra month - late, not early.
I am not surprised it was shut down early. Apple may have nudged them firmly in that directlon.
Slow your roll. Apple is far and away the underdog compared to Android, and there are hundreds of weather apps.
By early, you mean a month later than was originally promised?
How?
