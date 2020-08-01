Apple-Acquired Dark Sky Officially Shuts Down Android App

Apple in March purchased weather app Dark Sky, and at that time, Dark Sky's developers said that the app's Android version would be discontinued on July 1, 2020. However, instead of shuttering the app on that date, the app's developers announced that the discontinuation would be delayed for another month.



Now that it's August, Android users are no longer able to access the app, and subscribers who were previously active will be receiving a full refund. Dark Sky previously said that its API will continue to function through the end of 2021, but no new API signups are being accepted.

Oh no! Dark Sky is GONE! It was my favorite weather app. pic.twitter.com/jJtWkqtUpO — Ron Lecours, CFP (@RonLecours) August 1, 2020

Dark Sky was originally planning to shut down weather forecasts, maps, and embeds available on its website on August 1, but the app's developers today said that weather forecasts and maps on the Dark Sky website will remain active for the time being.