Apple-Acquired Dark Sky Delays Shutting Down Android App Until August 1
Apple in March purchased weather app Dark Sky, and at that time, Dark Sky's developers said that the Dark Sky for Android app would be discontinued on July 1, 2020.
Now that it's July, Dark Sky's developers today announced that the discontinuation of the Android app will be delayed, and it will be available until August 1, 2020.
The Android app will be shuttered on August 1, and Android users will no longer be able to use it. Subscribers who are active at that time will be provided with a full refund.
Dark Sky also plans to shut down the weather forecasts, maps, and embeds available on its website on August 1. Dark Sky previously said that its API will continue to function through the end of 2021, but no new API signups are being accepted.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Who said it was about getting users to switch?
I don't see the logic in this. I doubt very many people would switch platforms over a weather app. As an Android and iOS user; I like to use the same apps across platforms when possible; including paid versions.
I've got a hunch Apple plan to do a combo services release: News, Weather and TV.