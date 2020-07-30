Deals: Save on Official iPhone Cases, Apple Watch Bands, and iPad Pro Smart Folio in New Accessory Sales

A few retailers have opened up new discounts across a few of Apple's first-party accessories today, including deals on iPhone cases, an iPad Pro Smart Folio, and Apple Watch Bands. You'll find these sales at Amazon, Verizon, and Best Buy.
iPhone 11 Cases
- Clear Case - $31.00, down from $39.00
- Silicone Case - $26.99, down from $39.00
iPhone 11 Pro Cases
- Clear Case - $23.99, down from $39.00
- Silicone Case - $24.99, down from $39.00
- Leather Case - $34.99, down from $49.00
- Smart Battery Case - $109.99, down from $129.009
iPhone 11 Pro Max Cases
- Clear Case - $33.99, down from $39.00
- Silicone Case - $24.99, down from $39.00
- Leather Case - $31.99, down from $39.00
12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Folio
- Charcoal Gray (2018 model) - $30.00, down from $99.99
Apple Watch Bands
You can find the full list of Apple Watch bands on sale at Best Buy right here, and below we've highlighted some of bands being discounted.
- Sport Band - $39.20, down from $49.00
- Sport Loop - $39.20, down from $49.00
- Nike Sport Band - $39.20, down from $49.00
- Nike Sport Loop - $39.20, down from $49.00
- Milanese Loop - $79.99, down from $99.99
- Modern Buckle - $119.20, down from $149.00
- Link Bracelet - $439.20, down from $549.00
