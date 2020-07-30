Chrome for iOS Getting Feature That Lets Saved Passwords Be Used in Other Apps

Google today rolled out a new feature for iPhone users who are signed up to beta test Chrome, allowing passwords saved in Chrome to be used in other apps on the device.



Chrome passwords can be accessed on ‌iPhone‌ by going to the Passwords & Accounts section, choosing Autofill Passwords, and then selecting the Chrome option.

With this feature enabled, Chrome will function as a password management option right alongside iCloud Keychain and other password management apps like 1Password. You will be able to select Chrome as an option to look up a password when signing in to an app, as is possible now with existing password management options.

This feature is available in the Chrome Beta for iOS at the current time, and there’s no word on when it will roll out to the release version of the iOS Chrome app.

