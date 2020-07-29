Google Launches New 'Google One' App for iOS With Storage Manager and Backups

Google today announced the launch of a new Google One app for iOS, which is designed to let users store photos, video, contacts, and calendar events for backup purposes.



Content can be backed up to Google One using the 15GB of free storage that comes with a Google Account. A Storage Manager in the app provides access to storage space used by Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos to make it simple to manage storage space.

The app also allows users to upgrade to a Google One membership, which is priced starting at $1.99 per month. Google One provides additional storage space and an option to share storage with up to five family members.

Google One has previously been available for Android devices, offering an automatic phone backup service along with expanded storage plans, family storage space, and more, and Google is adding all of the new Storage Manager features and free backups to its Google One Android app.

Google says that the new Google One app for iOS will be "available soon."