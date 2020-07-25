Guides
Bug Blamed for Instagram Unexpectedly Accessing Camera in iOS 14

by

Some users have noticed that Instagram is unexpectedly accessing the camera, reports The Verge.

Users have reported that the green "camera on" indicator was displayed in iOS 14 when scrolling through their feed, but not taking a photo or a video. In a statement to The Verge, a spokesperson for Instagram said that the behavior was a bug and is being fixed.

"We only access your camera when you tell us to — for example, when you swipe from Feed to Camera. We found and are fixing a bug in ‌iOS 14‌ Beta that mistakenly indicates that some people are using the camera when they aren't," the spokesperson said. "We do not access your camera in those instances, and no content is recorded."

Instagram's bug is the latest in a series of unexpected app behavior controversies revealed by ‌iOS 14‌'s aggressive privacy notifications. ‌iOS 14‌ notifies users when an app or widget pastes text from the clipboard or accesses the camera or microphone. Since the release of the ‌iOS 14‌ developer and public beta, a large number of popular apps, such as LinkedIn, Reddit, and TikTok, have been discovered to be covertly accessing clipboard data.

Last year, Instagram's parent company, Facebook, was found to be accessing the camera in the background whenever the app was in use, without the users' knowledge.

Everything New in iOS 14 Beta 3: New Music Icon, Clock Widget and More

Wednesday July 22, 2020 11:19 am PDT by
Apple this morning released the third developer beta of iOS and iPadOS 14 for testing purposes, tweaking and refining some of the features and design changes that are coming in the update. Changes get less notable as the beta testing period goes on, but there are some noteworthy new features in the third beta, which we've highlighted below. - New Music Icon - Apple introduced an updated...
180 comments

Apple's 2020 iPhones Said to Launch Starting in Late October Due to Coronavirus Delays

Wednesday July 22, 2020 11:35 am PDT by
Apple's 2020 iPhone lineup won't launch until late October, according to a new report from Japanese site Mac Otakara that cites sources in the Chinese supply chain. iPhone 12 dummy models Apple has historically held all of its modern iPhone unveilings during the first few weeks of September, with iPhones launching soon after for the most part, but this year, the release could be pushed back...
105 comments

Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to Public Beta Testers

Thursday July 23, 2020 10:02 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the second public betas of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 14 updates to its public beta testing group, two weeks after seeding the first iOS and iPadOS 14 betas to public beta testers. The second public beta corresponds to the third developer beta that was released yesterday. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS/‌iPadOS‌ ...
114 comments

Apple Glasses Patent Suggests Any Surface Could Become a Virtual Touch Interface

Tuesday July 21, 2020 9:08 am PDT by
It's been increasingly clear that Apple has been working on an AR/VR Headset for the consumer market. Originally expected as early as 2020, the most recent rumors place its release in 2021 or 2022. But what's been less clear is the exact feature set a pair of AR/VR Apple Glasses will provide. Rumors have been scattered over the functionality with some internal debate about the direction of...
47 comments

Apple Lining Up Periscope Telephoto Lens Suppliers for 2022 iPhone

Tuesday July 21, 2020 11:52 pm PDT by
Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo today released a new report detailing his research on which lens suppliers will begin providing parts for Apple in the coming years. We predict that Semco, the best Korean lens supplier, and Sunny Optical, the best Chinese lens supplier, will enter the Apple lens supply chain in 2H20 and 2021, respectively.The new suppliers are said to hurt the revenue of Genius...
80 comments

New Images of Rumored 'iPhone 12' Braided Lightning to USB-C Cable Emerge [Update: Black Cable Likely From Mac Pro or Future iMac Pro]

Thursday July 23, 2020 4:23 am PDT by
According to leaks, Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 models could ship with a new Lightning to USB-C cable that includes a braided fabric design, and today serial leaker L0vetodream has shared more images of the purported new design, alongside a similar cable in black. The photos depict a USB-C to Lightning cable that has a braided design rather than the standard non-fabric design of the current...
111 comments

Leaker Suggests New Apple Products Are 'Ready to Ship' Amid Rumors of Intel-Based iMac Refresh

Monday July 20, 2020 8:49 am PDT by
While it seems hard to believe, it has already been nearly a month since the WWDC 2020 keynote, where Apple unveiled its latest software updates and confirmed that it will be transitioning to Macs with custom-designed processors. A last-minute rumor suggested that Apple also planned to unveil a redesigned iMac with thinner bezels at the event, but there ended up being no hardware refreshes....
146 comments

Best macOS 11 Big Sur Features: Control Center, Safari Updates, Notifications Overhaul, Design Changes and More

Tuesday July 21, 2020 2:03 pm PDT by
macOS Big Sur, an update significant enough that Apple called it macOS 11 instead of macOS 10.16, introduces design changes, feature updates, and app tweaks that make macOS feel refreshingly new and streamlined. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In our latest YouTube video, we've highlighted some of the best features coming in macOS Big Sur that will make upgrading...
72 comments

New Apple Battery Filing Suggests 'iPhone 12 Pro' Could Get Higher Capacity Than Previously Thought

Thursday July 23, 2020 4:13 am PDT by
MySmartPrice has unearthed another certification for an Apple battery possibly destined for an iPhone 12 model, although its 2,815mAh capacity requires a revised prediction for the various capacities of Apple's forthcoming devices. Image of the new battery capacity, purportedly for 'iPhone 12' (via MySmartPrice) Apple is expected to release four iPhones this fall, including one 5.4-inch...
47 comments

Apple Seeds Third Betas of iOS and iPadOS 14 to Developers

Wednesday July 22, 2020 10:15 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the third betas of upcoming iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 updates to developers for testing purposes, two weeks after seeding the second betas and a month after unveiling the new software at the WWDC keynote. Registered developers can download the betas over the air after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center. iOS 14 introduces a redesigned Home Screen...
76 comments