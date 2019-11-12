New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Bug in Facebook App Accesses the Camera in the Background

Tuesday November 12, 2019 10:35 am PST by Juli Clover
The Facebook for iOS app appears to be accessing the iPhone or iPad's camera in the background when the app is in use, according to multiple reports on Twitter.

The sliver of brown in this demo photo is the Facebook app accessing the camera behind the timeline.

When scrolling through the Facebook timeline, several users saw the camera activated in the background, as demonstrated in the tweets below.



One Facebook user found it through an interface bug that shows a small sliver of the display when looking at a photo, while another found it when rotating a device.

Both The Next Web and CNET were able to reproduce the issue and confirmed that the camera is activated in the background when using Facebook on iOS. The issue appears to impact iPhones running iOS 13, including the newest release version of ‌iOS 13‌, iOS 13.2.2. Devices running iOS 12 do not appear to be impacted.

Facebook vice president of integrity Guy Rosen this morning said that it "sounds like a bug" and that Facebook is looking into it, but Facebook has not officially commented on the issue.


Security researcher Will Strafach told TechCrunch that it appears to be a "harmless but creepy looking bug."

For the Facebook app to access the camera in the background, camera and microphone access must be enabled in the Settings app. Those concerned about the bug can disable Facebook's access to these features on the iPhone and the ‌iPad‌, or delete the Facebook app.

Avatar
bulbousnub
27 minutes ago at 10:38 am
Working as intended... until they're caught.
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
TonyRS
29 minutes ago at 10:37 am
A "bug."
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Goldfrapp
28 minutes ago at 10:38 am
The whole company is a bug created by Mark Zuckerbug
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
The Mercurian
29 minutes ago at 10:37 am
Yeah.... bug or undocumented “feature”?
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Red Oak
28 minutes ago at 10:38 am
F* Facebook
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
mgollaher92
27 minutes ago at 10:38 am
A bug my a**. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if fb wanted this to happen.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Rudy69
26 minutes ago at 10:39 am
The only bug shown here is that it became visible to the users
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
newyorksole
26 minutes ago at 10:40 am
Been using Facebook since 2008 and it’s wild how many controversies have happened over the past few years.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
CE3
24 minutes ago at 10:41 am
We need more transparency and control over all the background processes running on our mobile devices and the ability to kill them. Windows has Task Manager, macOS has Activity Monitor, iOS has nothing and it's long overdue.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
jprmercado
21 minutes ago at 10:44 am
A few nights ago, I noticed that if I had the Facebook app open, I couldn’t use the flashlight feature. [It would be unselectable in the Control Center.]

I took it to mean that the Facebook app was somehow accessing the camera when the app was open, so I decided to revoke the Facebook app’s access to my camera in Settings.

After doing that, I could use the flashlight feature even if the Facebook app was open.
Rating: 1 Votes

