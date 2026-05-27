 Meta Wants You to Pay for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp Now - MacRumors
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Meta Wants You to Pay for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp Now

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Meta is rolling out paid Instagram Plus, Facebook Plus, and WhatsApp Plus plans worldwide as of today.

Facebook Feature
Instagram Plus is priced at $3.99 per month, Facebook Plus is priced at $3.99 per month, and WhatsApp Plus is priced at $2.99 per month. According to TechCrunch, the paid plans provide features like profile customization, super reactions, and story insights.

Instagram Plus lets users see how many people have rewatched a Story, and it adds unlimited audience lists for Stories for creating groups other than Close Friends. Users can spotlight a story once a week for extra views, use Super Heart animated reactions, choose custom app icons, add customized fonts to a profile bio, extend a story beyond 24 hours, and search a story viewer list to see who is watching. Subscribers will also be able to post straight to their profiles without having the post show up in their followers' feeds, and they will be able to stealthily "preview" Instagram stories without showing up as a viewer.

Facebook Plus includes most of the same features as Instagram Plus, while WhatsApp Plus includes app themes, custom ringtones, more pinned chats, list customization, and premium stickers.

Meta head of product Naomi Gleit said the company is also exploring new subscription plans for creators and businesses, along with plans for AI users. The new plans are being offered under "Meta One" branding that combines subscription offerings from multiple Meta platforms.

The $7.99 Meta One Plus plan and the $19.99 Meta One Premium plan are aimed at Meta AI users. Both plans unlock higher compute queries, reasoning, and image/video generation, but Premium offers more capacity, including deeper reasoning for complex tasks.

A Meta One Essential plan priced at $14.99 per month is designed for creators and businesses. It includes a verified badge, impersonation protection, better analytics, and a linksheet that lets users link to their online profiles on the web and on other social media networks. The $49.99 Meta One Advanced plan includes the Essential options plus features in the Facebook feed, optimized scheduling tools, notifications when others reuse a creator's content, higher rankings in Instagram and Facebook search, a bolder Follow button on Reels, and automatic follow invitations for people who engage with a creator or brand's content.

Meta is going to start testing the AI Meta One plans in Singapore, Guatemala, and Bolivia next month. The business plans will be tested in Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Thailand, and Bangladesh starting later this week.

Gleit described Meta One as a place that brings Meta subscriptions "together" across all Meta apps. She said Meta's new plans were "just the beginning with a lot more value to come."

Tags: Facebook, Instagram, Meta, WhatsApp

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Top Rated Comments

C
cmiller4642
17 minutes ago at 12:59 pm
Facebook sucks anyway now. I go on and it's filled with groups I don't follow, political ragebait, AI slop, ads, and stupid stuff like that. I'm seriously about to delete it.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
Thalesian
19 minutes ago at 12:57 pm
Tired: You are the product
Wired: Pay us monthly for the privilege of being the product
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G
germanbeer007
21 minutes ago at 12:55 pm
remember when people were like "sToP uSiNg iMeSsAgE anD uSe WhAtSaPP iNsTeAd"

just go telegram or keep iMessage and block the green bubbles. I stand by what I said before, WhatsApp is the worst. terrible UX.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Le Big Mac Avatar
Le Big Mac
14 minutes ago at 01:01 pm
If I were going to pay anything - and I won’t - it would need to start with no ads.

I could maybe see some of this being useful to influencer/marketer types.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Lizzard899 Avatar
Lizzard899
19 minutes ago at 12:56 pm
NO ONE WANTS THIS. ITS A DUMB IDEA
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
K
Karllake
20 minutes ago at 12:56 pm
Good, people won’t pay and these toxic services can die!
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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