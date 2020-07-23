Plex Launches Free Live TV Feature That Offers 80+ Channels

Streaming media platform Plex today announced the launch of a free Live TV feature, which will let Plex users access and watch 80+ live television channels at no cost and with no hardware required.

Live TV options range from live news like Reuters and Yahoo finance to children's shows and live sports. Movies, documentaries, gaming, esports, comedy, game shows, anime, and more are also available.



Plex's new Live TV option is different from its already available over-the-air TV and DVR feature that takes advantage of a digital antenna and tuner. This existing feature will continue to be available, providing over-the-air free access to local channels and networks like NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, the CW, and PBS.

Along with live television options, Plex also offers podcasts, music access, news clips, web shows, and free on-demand movies and TV shows through partnerships with a number of media companies, plus it works with personal media collections.

Plex's new Live TV feature is available on Apple TV and iOS devices, Roku, Android devices, Amazon Fire, smart TVs, and the web.