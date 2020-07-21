Apple to Run Virtual 'Today at Apple' Art Sessions for Chicago Students

Apple will host free online art sessions for high school students in Chicago next week as part of its continuing "Today at Apple" virtual event series.



Titled Sentrock's Summer Studio, the online sessions take place on July 27 through July 31, and feature some of Chicago's "most influential creators," including Sentrock, Hailey M Losselyong, Norma Ojeda, Nikko Washington and Lizz Ortiz.



Calling all Chicagoland high school students! From July 27–31, join Sentrock Studio and Young Chicago Authors with Today at Apple for a week of free virtual art sessions for students ages 14–18. Each day you'll go behind the scenes with a lineup of Chicago's most influential creators to find inspiration in their studios, learn illustration tips and techniques, and make artwork inspired by their visual styles. Bring your imagination and whatever you have to draw on.

The virtual events are the result of a collaboration with Secret Walls and Young Chicago Authors, and will run on the above dates from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time over Webex. For more details including how to sign up, click the link.