Trio of Friends Set Out to Recreate the macOS Big Sur Wallpaper

Last year, YouTuber and photographer Andrew Levitt teamed up with his friends Jacob Phillips and Taylor Gray to recreate all of Apple's default wallpapers included in macOS Catalina.

Photo Credit: Jacob Phillips

Following Apple's unveiling of macOS Big Sur at the WWDC conference in June, they again set out to recreate Apple's newest default wallpaper, with no preparation, within just one week.

The task was even more challenging this time, however, as the default ‌macOS Big Sur wallpaper showcases the dramatic rugged mountainous area of California's Central Coast region from an elevated vantage point 4,000 feet over the ocean.

After doing some research, Levitt and his friends found out that a drone wouldn't be able to get the shot, and regardless, flying drones off the coast of Big Sur is against the law. So the team got in touch with a helicopter pilot, who coincidentally turned out to be the same pilot that flew out Apple's own photographer to get the original shot.

After having to deal with thick fog on the first attempt, the team headed out a second time and managed to get the same shot. Check out the original video for some dramatic footage captured on the Big Sur coastline.

Follow the creators on Instagram: Andrew Levitt, Jacob Phillips, and Taylor Gray.