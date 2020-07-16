Total War: Warhammer II Now Available on Mac App Store

Feral today announced the availability on the Mac App Store of Total War: Warhammer II, the sequel to Creative Assembly's multi award-winning Total War: Warhammer.



The game combines a turn-based open war campaign and intense real-time tactical battles, and allows players to choose from four iconic races from the world of Warhammer Fantasy Battles. It comes loaded with several DLC packs, including the Mortal Empires campaign, seven more playable Legendary Lords, and an extensively customizable battle mode called The Laboratory.

Note that the Mortal Empires campaign challenges players to conquer both the Old World of Warhammer I and the New World of Warhammer II, and requires the ‌Mac App Store‌ versions of both games. Further DLC packs are available as in-app purchases.

The game is officially supported on the following Macs

All 13-inch MacBook Pros released since 2016

All 15" MacBook Pros released since Late 2013 with a 2.3GHz processor or better

All 21.5" iMacs released since Late 2017

All 27" iMacs released since Late 2013 with a 2GB

graphics card or better Late 2012 models with a 2GB Nvidia 680MX graphics card are also supported

All 27" iMac Pros released since Late 2017

All Mac Pros released since Late 2013

Minimimum system requirements include 2GHz processor, 8GB RAM, 1.5GB of Graphics memory, macOS 10.14 or later and at least 52GB of disk space. Total War: Warhammer II is priced at $44.99 and is available on the ‌Mac App Store‌ from today.

