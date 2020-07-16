Guides
How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages

Apple has including the ability to send inline replies to specific messages that appear in the conversation thread of a group chat.

iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
Total War: Warhammer II Now Available on Mac App Store

by

Feral today announced the availability on the Mac App Store of Total War: Warhammer II, the sequel to Creative Assembly's multi award-winning Total War: Warhammer.


The game combines a turn-based open war campaign and intense real-time tactical battles, and allows players to choose from four iconic races from the world of Warhammer Fantasy Battles. It comes loaded with several DLC packs, including the Mortal Empires campaign, seven more playable Legendary Lords, and an extensively customizable battle mode called The Laboratory.

Note that the Mortal Empires campaign challenges players to conquer both the Old World of Warhammer I and the New World of Warhammer II, and requires the ‌Mac App Store‌ versions of both games. Further DLC packs are available as in-app purchases.

The game is officially supported on the following Macs

  • All 13-inch MacBook Pros released since 2016
  • All 15" MacBook Pros released since Late 2013 with a 2.3GHz processor or better
  • All 21.5" iMacs released since Late 2017
  • All 27" iMacs released since Late 2013 with a 2GB

    • graphics card or better

  • Late 2012 models with a 2GB Nvidia 680MX graphics card are also supported
  • All 27" iMac Pros released since Late 2017
  • All Mac Pros released since Late 2013

Minimimum system requirements include 2GHz processor, 8GB RAM, 1.5GB of Graphics memory, macOS 10.14 or later and at least 52GB of disk space. Total War: Warhammer II is priced at $44.99 and is available on the ‌Mac App Store‌ from today.

Tag: Feral

