Apple Recloses Eight Stores in Maryland, Missouri, Virginia, and Wisconsin

Apple is re-closing eight more retail stores across the United States, in the states of Maryland, Missouri, Virginia, and Wisconsin.





Apple Towson Town, Maryland

Leawood (Leawood) – Kansas

Towson Town Center (Towson) - Maryland

Country Club Plaza (Kansas City) - Missouri

MacArthur Center (Norfolk) - Virginia

Lynnhaven Mall (Virginia Beach) - Virginia

Bayshore (Glendale) - Wisconsin

Hilldale (Madison) - Wisconsin

Mayfair (Wauwatosa) - Wisconsin

According to Michael Steeber on Twitter, the following stores will be closed from today:

Six of the 28 stores in California that have not yet re-closed are also reportedly returning to curbside service. They are Valley Fair and Oakridge in Santa Clara County, North County in San Diego County, Roseville in Place County, Arden Fair in Sacramento County, and Santa Rosa Plaza in Sonoma County.

Steeber notes that all the above California stores are in indoor malls that were forced to close, being located in counties on the state monitoring list.

With coronavirus outbreaks across the United States continuing to spike, Apple has been forced to re-close many retail locations that had previously reopened, with stores in Maryland, Ohio, Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida, and more shuttered at the current time. In these locations, Apple is asking retail employees to work remotely in work from home support roles that the company has been offering since March.

Retail employees are able to serve as support advisors to handle online service requests and questions from customers unable to receive services in store.