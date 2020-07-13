Apple to Announce Q3 2020 Earnings on July 30

Apple has announced that it will report its earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 on Thursday, July 30.



The quarter began on March 29, just over two weeks after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. Apple did not provide guidance for the quarter due to these uncertain times, but analysts expect the company to report revenue of $51.4B on average, down from a record $53.8B in the year-ago quarter.

The earnings results should be posted at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, followed by a conference call with Apple CEO Tim Cook and Apple CFO Luca Maestri at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. MacRumors will provide live coverage of the call.