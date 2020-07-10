The PortCozy Protects Your MacBook Pro's Ports From Dust and Debris

Cozy Industries, known for making a range of accessories for Apple devices, recently came out with its newest product, the PortCozy.



The PortCozy is a simple silicone plug that's meant to plug into the USB-C ports on Apple's MacBook Pro models to keep out dirt, dust, debris, and moisture while traveling or when the MacBook is not in use.



Compatible with the 2016 and later 13, 15, and 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ models, Cozy Industries sells the PortCozy in a set of two alongside a port cleaning brush for $6.99. A pack includes a PortCozy set in smoke and a set in clear, and it can be purchased from the Cozy website.