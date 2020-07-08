Guides
Analyst Believes iPhone 12 Pricing Will Start $50 Higher Even Without EarPods or Charger in Box

by

Despite multiple reports indicating that Apple will not include EarPods or a wall charger with iPhone 12 models this year, one analyst believes that pricing will still increase slightly compared to the iPhone 11 lineup.


In a research note provided to MacRumors, analyst Jeff Pu forecasted that iPhone 12 pricing will start at $749 for a new 5.4-inch model, an increase of $50 over the base model ‌iPhone 11‌ for $699. Pu said the price is primarily attributed to the addition of 5G and an OLED display on all ‌iPhone 12‌ models, whereas the base ‌iPhone 11‌ has an LCD.

Due to 5G, Pu believes that the price increase will be "accepted by consumers" and "will not affect demand," but the move would generate controversy nonetheless if the EarPods and wall charger are removed from the box as rumored.

Extrapolating on Pu's prediction, the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ would likely start at $799 or $849, so customers who want to stick with the same size display as the ‌iPhone 11‌ could be facing a larger $100 to $150 price increase. It's unclear if a price increase would extend to the Pro and Pro Max models, which currently start at $999 and $1,099, respectively.

This prediction contradicts information shared by Jon Prosser, who said the iPhone 12 lineup will start at $649.

Avatar
Baymowe335
55 minutes ago at 09:36 am
Everyone get mad.

And then buy the iPhone 12.
Score: 20 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
KooL BeAnZ
52 minutes ago at 09:38 am
Give less,

Charge more!
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
PlainviewUVGF
49 minutes ago at 09:41 am


Give less,

Charge more!

The motto stock holders love to hear.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
bigjnyc
46 minutes ago at 09:44 am
I can't complain because I am probably going to buy it anyway.... Sorry guys I am part of the problem
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
icanhazmac
47 minutes ago at 09:44 am
Its just bad optics, I don't really care about the charger or EarPods but if Apple were smart they would have launched the phone at ~$25 less than the previous model and said "See, we didn't charge you for them!".
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
OriginalMacRat
43 minutes ago at 09:48 am


Raise the prices that's fine! Apple take my money please.

And if you lose your job in the recession before it is released?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
