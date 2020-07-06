HYPER Launches 'HyperJuice' Compact 100W USB-C GaN Charger

Sanho Corporation's HYPER brand today is announcing general availability of its HyperJuice USB-C charger, which it bills as the world's first 100-watt charger that uses gallium nitride (GaN) technology for a more compact design.

The new 100W HyperJuice GaN charger is a four-port charger with two USB-C ports capable of delivering up to 100 watts and two USB-A ports delivering up to 18 watts. The charger's intelligent power system will balance delivery to multiple devices, up to the maximum total of 100 watts.

The HyperJuice GaN charger raised over $3.3 million between crowdfunding campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, and with nearly all of those crowdfunded pre-orders having shipped out, the charger is now available for general sale.



The HyperJuice has about the same footprint as a credit card, although substantially thicker, measuring 85.3 x 60.8 x 28.9 mm and weighing 208 grams. Folding prongs for U.S. outlets are built into the charger, but Type G and Type C adapters are included for compatibility with outlets in other countries such as in Europe.

The HyperJuice 100W GaN Charger has a recommended price of $99.99 and is available now through Hyper Shop, B&H Photo, and other retailers.