MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Trio Wireless Charging Pad From Satechi

Priced at $119, the Trio Wireless Charging Pad has a simple rectangular design that looks clean and organized on a desk, counter, or table top. There's a slight wedge look to the charger, along with three LEDs that serve as charging indicators for your devices.

There's an upright pop-out ‌Apple Watch‌ charging puck that can charge the ‌Apple Watch‌ in Nightstand Mode, an indentation designed to fit the ‌AirPods‌ or AirPods Pro and a spot for the ‌iPhone‌ denoted by a raised rubber circle that helps keep it secured in place while charging.



The cutouts for the ‌AirPods‌ and the rubber circle for the ‌iPhone‌ are useful ways to make sure your devices get put in the exact right spot for charging, so there's no fussing with trying to find the proper position.



Because the ‌Apple Watch‌ charging puck folds down, the Trio is ideal for travel because it can be tucked into a bag or a purse along with your other Apple accessories.



The Trio Wireless Charging Pad can charge an ‌iPhone‌ at 7.5W, the maximum charging speed that Apple's iPhones support for wireless charging. The ‌Apple Watch‌ charges at 2.5W, while the ‌AirPods‌ with Wireless Charging Case or ‌AirPods Pro‌ charges at 5W.



Satechi is a trusted name when it comes to ‌iPhone‌ accessories, and the Trio features foreign object detection and over temperature protection to keep you and your devices safe. It will automatically shut off power if there's an unknown object on the charger or if there are heat issues.

Satechi ships the Trio Wireless Charging Pad with a USB-C 24W power adapter that comes with U.S., UK, and EU plug options, another reason why it's ideal for use both at home and when you're traveling.



