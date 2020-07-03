Guides
MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Trio Wireless Charging Pad From Satechi

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Satechi to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Trio Wireless Charging Pad that can wirelessly charge the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once.


Priced at $119, the Trio Wireless Charging Pad has a simple rectangular design that looks clean and organized on a desk, counter, or table top. There's a slight wedge look to the charger, along with three LEDs that serve as charging indicators for your devices.


There's an upright pop-out ‌Apple Watch‌ charging puck that can charge the ‌Apple Watch‌ in Nightstand Mode, an indentation designed to fit the ‌AirPods‌ or AirPods Pro and a spot for the ‌iPhone‌ denoted by a raised rubber circle that helps keep it secured in place while charging.


The cutouts for the ‌AirPods‌ and the rubber circle for the ‌iPhone‌ are useful ways to make sure your devices get put in the exact right spot for charging, so there's no fussing with trying to find the proper position.


Because the ‌Apple Watch‌ charging puck folds down, the Trio is ideal for travel because it can be tucked into a bag or a purse along with your other Apple accessories.


The Trio Wireless Charging Pad can charge an ‌iPhone‌ at 7.5W, the maximum charging speed that Apple's iPhones support for wireless charging. The ‌Apple Watch‌ charges at 2.5W, while the ‌AirPods‌ with Wireless Charging Case or ‌AirPods Pro‌ charges at 5W.


Satechi is a trusted name when it comes to ‌iPhone‌ accessories, and the Trio features foreign object detection and over temperature protection to keep you and your devices safe. It will automatically shut off power if there's an unknown object on the charger or if there are heat issues.

Satechi ships the Trio Wireless Charging Pad with a USB-C 24W power adapter that comes with U.S., UK, and EU plug options, another reason why it's ideal for use both at home and when you're traveling.


We have four of the Trio Wireless Charging Pads to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win our ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Satechi Trio
The contest will run from today (July 3) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on July 10. The winners will be chosen randomly on July 10 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

Avatar
decypher44
11 minutes ago at 11:19 am
This one looks really nice, though the reviews aren’t exactly stellar. Ouch.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
CausticSoda
14 minutes ago at 11:16 am
That actually looks pretty decent. It meets my needs, including travel. I particularly like the fact it is USB C, so I can use my Mac charger with it (presumably).
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Top Stories

Apple Officially Obsoletes First MacBook Pro With a Retina Display

Wednesday July 1, 2020 3:40 am PDT by
As expected, Apple's first MacBook Pro with a Retina display is now officially classed as "obsolete" worldwide, just over eight years after its release. In a support document, Apple notes that obsolete products are no longer eligible for hardware service, with "no exceptions." This means that any mid-2012 Retina MacBook Pro 15-inch models still out there that require a battery or other...
Read Full Article192 comments

New Mac Ransomware Found in Pirated Mac Apps

Tuesday June 30, 2020 11:44 am PDT by
There's a new 'EvilQuest' Mac ransomware variant that's spreading through pirated Mac apps, according to a new report shared today by Malwarebytes. The new ransomware was found in pirated download for the Little Snitch app found on a Russian forum. Right from the point of download, it was clear that something was wrong with the illicit version of Little Snitch, as it had a generic installer...
Read Full Article127 comments

Unreleased iMac With 10-Core Comet Lake-S Chip and Radeon Pro 5300 GPU Shows Up in Geekbench

Wednesday July 1, 2020 10:48 am PDT by
Benchmarks for an unreleased iMac equipped with a 10th-generation Core i9 Intel Comet Lake-S chip and an AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics card have surfaced, giving us an idea of what we can expect from a refreshed 2020 iMac. The Geekbench benchmarks, which appear to be legit, were found on Twitter and shared this morning by Tom's Hardware. The iMac in the benchmarks would be a successor to the...
Read Full Article222 comments

Leaker: Future iPhone Models to Come in 'Exquisite' Thinner Box

Wednesday July 1, 2020 1:57 am PDT by
Leaker L0vetodream this morning posted a tweet corroborating recent rumors that Apple's "iPhone 12" lineup won't come with EarPods or a charger in the box, adding that this will also eventually apply to the existing second-generation iPhone SE. L0vetodream also claims that future iPhone packaging will be "thinner" and "exquisite," which would make sense if Apple's handsets are set to come in ...
Read Full Article254 comments

Apple's A12Z Under Rosetta Outperforms Microsoft's Native Arm-Based Surface Pro X

Monday June 29, 2020 10:31 am PDT by
Apple's Developer Transition Kit equipped with an A12Z iPad Pro chip began arriving in the hands of developers this morning to help them get their apps ready for Macs running Apple Silicon, and though forbidden, the first thing some developers did was benchmark the machine. Multiple Geekbench results have indicated that the Developer Transition Kit, which is a Mac mini with an iPad Pro chip, ...
Read Full Article216 comments

Kuo: iPhone 12 Models Won't Include Charger in Box, 20W Power Adapter Will Be Sold Separately

Sunday June 28, 2020 7:56 am PDT by
iPhone 12 models will not include EarPods or a power adapter in the box, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a research note obtained by MacRumors. This lines up with a prediction shared by analysts at Barclays earlier this week. Kuo said that Apple will instead release a new 20W power adapter as an optional accessory for iPhones and end production of its existing 5W and 18W power adapters...
Read Full Article883 comments

Rosetta 2 Benchmarks Surface From Mac Mini With A12Z Chip

Monday June 29, 2020 7:48 am PDT by
While the terms and conditions for Apple's new "Developer Transition Kit" forbid developers from running benchmarks on the modified Mac mini with an A12Z chip, it appears that results are beginning to surface anyhow. Image Credit: Radek Pietruszewski Geekbench results uploaded so far suggest that the A12Z-based Mac mini has average single-core and multi-core scores of 811 and 2,781...
Read Full Article424 comments

Display Analyst Once Again Says No 120Hz ProMotion Display Coming to iPhone 12 Pro

Wednesday July 1, 2020 11:29 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 12 models will not feature an upgraded 120Hz ProMotion display, according to display analyst Ross Young. Young previously said that Apple would not implement ProMotion technology until it adopted low-power LTPO display technology, a move Apple is not expected to make until 2021. In a tweet shared this morning, Young said that the none of his contacts have been able to...
Read Full Article111 comments

Apple Seeds Third Betas of iOS and iPadOS 13.6 to Developers [Update: Public Beta Available]

Tuesday June 30, 2020 10:06 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the third betas of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 13.6 updates to developers, three weeks after seeding the second betas and over a month after releasing iOS/iPadOS 13.5 with Exposure Notification API, Face ID updates, Group FaceTime changes, and more. iOS and iPadOS 13.6 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center or over the air once the proper developer profile has been...
Read Full Article20 comments

The New York Times Ends Apple News Partnership and Pulls All Articles

Monday June 29, 2020 11:17 am PDT by
The New York Times today announced that it is pulling out of Apple News, as the service does not "align with its strategy of building direct relationships with paying readers." Starting today, articles from The New York Times will no longer show up in the Apple News app. The news site says that Apple has given it "little in the way of direct relationships with readers" and "little control...
Read Full Article213 comments