Apple Card Deferred Payment Program Extended Once Again Through July

Apple has once again extended its Apple Card COVID-19 Customer Assistance Program by a month, allowing cardholders who enroll in the program to defer their July payment without incurring any interest charges.



To enroll in the program, open the Wallet app on an iPhone or iPad, tap on the ‌Apple Card‌, tap on the black circle with three dots, tap on the message bubble, and send a message along the lines of "I want to enroll in the Customer Assistance Program." Confirmation of your enrollment will be sent to the email address associated with your Apple ID.

Your outstanding balance of ‌Apple Card‌ purchases will still need to be paid off eventually, but the balance will not accrue interest while you are participating in the program. Customers who previously enrolled in the program for other months will need to enroll again for July.

Apple has a support document with more details, although it does not reflect the July extension yet.