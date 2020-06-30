Apple Seeds Third Beta of tvOS 13.4.8 Update to Developers

Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming tvOS 13.4.8 update to developers for testing purposes, three weeks after seeding the second tvOS 13.4.8 beta and more a month after the release of the tvOS 13.4.5 update.



Designed for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models, the tvOS 13.4.8 beta can be downloaded onto the ‌Apple TV‌ through a profile that's installed using Xcode.

tvOS updates are generally minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements instead of major outward-facing changes. There's no word on what's included in tvOS 13.4.8 as of yet, and no new features were found in the first beta.

While we don't often know what's new in tvOS during the beta testing process, we let MacRumors readers know when new updates are available so developers can download it on release.