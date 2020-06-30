Get a 10% Bonus When Adding Funds to Your Apple ID Through July 10

Apple is once again offering a 10 percent bonus when adding funds to your Apple ID account, through July 10, in the United States, Canada, UK, and likely other countries.



The bonus can be applied once on up to $200 or £200 in ‌Apple ID‌ funds, which can be used towards purchases on the App Store, iTunes Store, Apple Books Store, an Apple Music or iCloud storage subscription, and so forth. If you add the maximum $200 to your account in the United States, for example, you will receive $220 during this promotion.

To add funds directly to your ‌Apple ID‌, go to Settings > Your Name > iTunes & ‌App Store‌ and tap your ‌Apple ID‌ > View ‌Apple ID‌. Sign in if necessary, tap "Add Funds to ‌Apple ID‌," tap the amount that you want to add, and confirm your selection. On iOS 14, the "iTunes & ‌App Store‌" menu has been renamed to "Media & Purchases."