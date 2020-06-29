Google Meet to Get Background Blur, Captioning, and Low-Light Mode

Google Meet will soon allow users to add images or a blur effect to backgrounds on video calls, reports 9to5Google.



In addition, Google told The Verge that it is working on several other features that should make Meet more competitive against rival videoconferencing platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

These new options include real-time captioning, a low-light mode, hand-raising, and a tile view of up to 49 other people on a video call.

No release date for the upcoming features has been given, but Microsoft is understood to be previewing some of them to education and enterprise customers.

Google made its premium Meet service free to use in April, and the company followed that up by announcing Meet integration for Gmail on iOS and Android.

Anyone interested in using Google Meet can download the Hangouts Meet iOS app from the App Store or head to meet.google.com to use the web browser version.