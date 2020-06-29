Facebook Begins Dark Mode Rollout for iOS

Facebook has begun rolling out Dark Mode support for its flagship iOS app, which comes just over a year after the Facebook Messenger app also gained ‌Dark Mode‌ support.

Photo via 9to5Mac

After evidence showing the company had been working on the feature surfaced in April , select users are now able to activate the feature under Settings & Privacy within the Menu tab. Users are able to choose from light and dark appearances, as well as an option to automatically change the app's appearance based on the device's system settings.

Facebook confirmed to Social Media Today that the feature is only currently available for "a small percentage of users globally," which hints that the company may be slowly rolling out the feature first for testing purposes.

Some of Facebook's apps including Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram have featured ‌Dark Mode‌ for quite some time, so it remains to be seen as to why the company's flagship app took longer to gain the feature.