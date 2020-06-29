3% Daily Cash With Apple Card Now Available at Over 11,500 Exxon and Mobil Gas Stations Across U.S.

ExxonMobil today announced that it is the first U.S. gas station chain to offer 3% Daily Cash to customers who pay with an Apple Card using Apple Pay at Exxon and Mobil stations. 3% Daily Cash is now available for fuel, car washes, and convenience store purchases at over 11,500 Exxon and Mobil stations across the United States.



To avoid inserting their card and touching the pin pad, Exxon and Mobil customers can use the Apple Card with Apple Pay in the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app for iPhone to pay for fuel at the pump on a contactless basis.

Other brands that offer 3% Daily Cash with Apple Card include Apple, Nike, T-Mobile, Uber, Uber Eats, Duane Reade, and Walgreens.