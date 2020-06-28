App Recap: Bluelane, Originate, Twobird and Major App Updates

In this week's App Recap, we've highlighted utility app "Bluelane," graphics and design app "Originate," and productivity app "Twobird" as three apps that are worth checking out. We've also compiled a list of apps that received major updates this week.

Apps to Check Out

Bluelane (iOS, Free) - Bluelane is an app that allows for easy sharing of a route and location with anyone. Those who have access to this data are able to track route progress in real-time through the web. While using the app, users can see current route information that includes distance traveled, time, elevation gain, speed information, and more. Although the app is free to download, some features are limited to subscribers of Bluelane Pro, which has options available in monthly, quarterly, and annual plans priced at $2.99, $6.99, and $19.99 respectively. Bluelane Pro features the ability to share routes in real-time, export routes to GPX, download maps offline, and more.

(iOS, $4.99) - Graphics app Originate lets users create parallax art with up to five distinct layers at once. Once the play button in the top left corner of the screen has been pressed, tilting the device will show different angles of the art in which the layered images appear realistic. Additionally, users have the option to view their creations in AR. The app also contains an import feature that can be used to import and then edit other users' art. Originate features iCloud sync and is available on both iPhone and iPad, so art can be seamlessly stored across iCloud devices. Twobird (iOS, Free) - The makers of popular note-taking app Notability have launched Twobird, which is an email app designed to help increase users' day-to-day efficiency. Users can create notes and set reminders right from the inbox. Notes can be customized to include checklists, tables, comments, and more. Another helpful feature is live collaboration, which allows for shared notes to be nested in an email so ideas can be grouped together. Although Twobird provides many collaborative tools and is simple to navigate, it is worth pointing out that the app can currently only be used by connecting an existing Gmail account.

App Updates

Google Photos - The Google Photos app was updated this week with a simpler and refined user experience with fewer tabs present at the bottom of the screen. The main photo grid will automatically both enlarge featured photos and play videos. The search tab, a feature that takes advantage of Google's artificial intelligence, allows users to search for photos that may or may not be labeled. In addition, the map view lets users search for photos based on the specific location in which they were taken.

- Netflix this week announced that its iOS app will soon let users remove shows and movies from their "continue watching" list. The feature has been long desired since the list currently updates with any content that has been briefly sampled or watched in its entirety. Opera (Mac) - The Opera browser for Mac has been updated with Twitter integrated directly into its sidebar. To enable the feature, users can simply click the three-dot icon at the bottom of the sidebar and select Twitter in the Messengers section. The update also includes improvements to Workspaces, a new weather widget, and more.

Know of a great new app that we've missed? Let us know in the comments and we'll check it out for next week's App Recap.