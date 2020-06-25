Apple Highlights More Projects Designed by Swift Student Challenge Winners

Apple hosts a Swift Student Challenge ahead of WWDC each year, tasking students with creating an innovative Swift Playgrounds project. Apple has been highlighting Swift Student Challenge winners in 2020, and today shared some of the projects students created on the Apple Developer site.



Brazilian student Henrique Conto, for example, created a three-minute Touch Bar game where players help a young developer escape from a cave.

French student Louise Pieri designed Meep, a two-level game where one level is normal and the second level is upside-down, and 18-year-old Devin Green created an AI bot named Stanny.

More about the projects of some of the Swift Student Challenge winners can be found on Apple's developer site, on Apple Newsroom, and in the App Store.

Apple chose 350 winners in 2020, and each winner received an exclusive WWDC20 jacket and pin set. In past years, winning the challenge has been more valuable as it included a $1,599 ticket to Apple's physical WWDC event. WWDC 2020 was, however, a digital-only event that was free for everyone.