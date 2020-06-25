OWC Announces First Thunderbolt 3 Certified Bus-Powered Storage Enclosure
OWC today introduced the Envoy Express, which it describes as the first Thunderbolt 3 certified bus-powered storage enclosure for Macs and PCs.
Designed to support any 2280 M.2 NVMe SSD, the key benefit of the Envoy Express is that users can install their own drive in it, including OWC's Aura SSDs with up to 4TB of storage or larger-capacity options in the future.
The Envoy Express supports sustained data transfer rates of up to 1553 MB/s and has an integrated 10.2-inch Thunderbolt 3 cable.
The Envoy Express can be pre-ordered on OWC's website now for $68.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with OWC. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
My intel MBP isn’t going to magically upgrade itself to Apple Silicon. :)
A perfect time for Mac users to be buying Intel Thunderbolt accessories!
A perfect time for Mac users to be buying Intel Thunderbolt accessories!
Not the current gen of Ax chips. iPhone/iPad have never had any actual need for Thunderbolt. Whatever they produce for the desktop will likely support TB3.
I don't think that ARM (Apple Silicon) Macs support TB3. I still want one though - for now - it'd be an awesome external Bootcamp drive.