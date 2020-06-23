Deals: Sales Hit Across Apple's Entire MacBook Family, Starting at $899.99 for 2020 MacBook Air

There is a collection of Mac-related discounts happening today on Amazon, including solid sales on the 2020 MacBook Air, 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro, and 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Sales start with the 256GB MacBook Air at $899.99, down from $999.00. You can also get the 512GB model for $1,199.00, down from $1,299.00. These are both matching the lowest-ever prices we've tracked for the 2020 MacBook Air.

For the 13-inch MacBook Pro, Amazon has the 256GB model (1.4GHz, 8GB RAM) at $1,199.99, down from $1,299.00. Likewise, the 512GB notebook is on sale for $1,399.00 ($100 off) and the 1TB model is on sale for $1,799.99 ($200 off).

Lastly, you'll find the 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,099.00 on Amazon, down from $2,399.00 (also matched at B&H Photo). If you're shopping for the 1TB model, you'll find this notebook on sale for $2,499.99 on Amazon, after you add it to your cart and see a $49.01 discount at checkout.

We've begun tracking the best monthly deals on all new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air notebooks in our new "Best Deals" guide. Be sure to visit the guide and bookmark it if you're on the hunt for a new Apple notebook; we'll be updating it weekly as we discover new MacBook offers across the web.

