Apple Inviting Some Users to Beta Test New HomePod Software

Apple is inviting some AppleSeed members to test the new HomePod software as well as the new versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, according to reports on the MacRumors forums.



Those invited to test the new ‌HomePod‌ software will be able to try out new features ahead of release. With the update, the ‌HomePod‌ is gaining support for third-party music services for the first time, a feature that will allow the speaker to work with Spotify, Pandora, and other music options by default without the need to use AirPlay.

‌HomePod‌, which serves as a home hub option for HomeKit, is also getting a new feature that will let it announce when a HomeKit-connected doorbell has been rung.

Apple's ‌HomePod‌ software is usually tested internally and is not typically provided to developers, so we'll need to wait to see if a version is eventually added to the developer site or distributed to public beta testers. If not, most users will need to wait until the new software is released in the fall to try it out.