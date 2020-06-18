Algoriddim's New 'djay Pro AI' Brings Real-Time Separation of Vocals, Instruments, and Beats to djay for iOS

Algoriddim, the company behind the popular djay line of music apps for iOS, Mac, Windows, and Android, today is introducing a major update for its djay app for iOS: djay Pro AI. Harnessing the power of Apple's A12 and A13 chips in the latest iPhone and iPad models, djay Pro AI's Neural Mix feature separates out beats, instruments, and vocals from music tracks in real-time to allow for live mixing.

With a revamped user interface and djay Pro AI, users can deconstruct and remix tracks on the fly, such as removing drum tracks and inserting new ones from djay's library of samples and loops. Onscreen sliders allow for smooth adjustments and fades, and even taking vocals or rhythms from one track and placing them on top of another track.



The mixing capabilities extend to video as well, rendering waveforms and video in real-time and letting you add visual effects on top of videos.

djay for iOS is a free download from the App Store, while upgrading to djay Pro AI costs $4.99 per month. In addition to the Neural Mix feature, djay Pro AI also includes libraries of various, sounds, loops, and visuals for mixing tracks, hardware compatibility with DJ MIDI controllers, and more.