MacRumors Exclusive: Get Nomad's Rugged Case for AirPods at $9.89 (67% Off)

Nomad is offering an exclusive discount to MacRumors readers this month, focusing on the company's Rugged Case for AirPods. You can get this accessory for $9.89 with the coupon code MACRUMORS67, down from an original price of $29.95. This offer will last through Tuesday, June 30.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Nomad. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The Rugged Case is available in Rustic Brown, Black, and Natural color options. The accessory is a two-piece leather case that's designed to provide protection and style to your AirPods. It fits all models of the AirPods except the AirPods Pro. Note that only one discount can be used per order.

You can use the Rugged Case when charging the AirPods via wireless charging on a supported Qi mat, but the accessory does cover the LED indicator on the AirPods Wireless Charging Case. For more information on the Rugged Case, be sure to visit Nomad's website.



We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.