Deals: Take 20% Off Sitewide at Sonos if You're a Healthcare Worker, Including the New 'Lunar White' Sonos Move

Sonos today rolled out a new Lunar White color option for the Sonos Move Bluetooth and AirPlay 2 speaker, which originally launched last year. If you're a healthcare worker or first responder, Sonos is offering a special 20 percent sitewide discount for all of its audio products, including the new Sonos Move.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Sonos. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The Sonos Move is also getting a new software update that provides an extra hour of battery life, resulting in a total estimated playback time of 11 hours (via The Verge). You can pre-order the new Lunar White Sonos Move for $399 on the Sonos website today, and it will begin shipping on June 30 in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China.

Regarding the sitewide deal, all healthcare workers and first responders can take 20 percent off a single purchase on the Sonos website. If you fall into this category, you can shop on the Sonos website for the company's speakers, sound bars, or other audio accessories, and add the items to your cart.

You'll find a green button asking to verify your credentials with ID.me on this landing page, which will ask for your information and work affiliation. After you've been verified, Sonos will grant you a one-time use code that is valid for 20 percent off a single purchase. Following your purchase, you won't be able to get another code.

This code is valid on all Sonos products and can be used on any purchase worth up to $1,000 before the discount. You can find the promo code box to enter it on the same checkout screen where you clicked the ID.me button. Head to Sonos.com to browse for some of the company's best speakers.

