Deals: Amazon Offers $100 Off Apple Watch Series 5 Models

Amazon is still offering solid discounts across every model of the Apple Watch Series 5, starting with the 40mm GPS device for $299.00, down from $399.00. This discount matches the previous all-time-low price for this Apple Watch on Amazon, and is one of the best you'll find online right now.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The 44mm GPS Apple Watch Series 5 is also on sale, available for $329.00, down from $429.00. For all models you can get these devices in multiple colors, including Gold Aluminum with Pink Sport Band, Silver Aluminum with White Sport Band, and Space Gray Aluminum with Black Sport Band.

If you're looking for a cellular model, Amazon also has a few sales for these devices. You can get the 40mm cellular Apple Watch Series 5 for $399.00, down from $499.00. The 44mm cellular model is on sale for $429.00, down from $529.00.



Apple Watch Series 5 Sale on Amazon

If you're okay with owning a previous-generation device, the Apple Watch Series 3 is also still on sale at Amazon. The 38mm GPS device is available for $179.00, down from $199.00; while the 42mm GPS device is on sale for $209.00, down from $229.00.

