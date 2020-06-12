Side-Scrolling Adventure Game 'Little Orpheus' Now Available on Apple Arcade

Explore lost civilizations, undersea kingdoms, prehistoric jungles, and lands beyond imagination in side-scrolling adventure game "Little Orpheus," this week's addition to Apple Arcade on the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac. The game hails from award-winning game development studio The Chinese Room, part of Sumo Digital.



From the App Store description:

Little Orpheus is a technicolor side-scrolling adventure game inspired by classic movies like Flash Gordon, Sinbad and The Land that Time Forgot. Delivered in eight bite-size, commute-friendly episodes, Little Orpheus is simple enough for casual players but rich enough for seasoned adventure fans. If you’re a fan of old school family blockbusters, want a rollercoaster story that'll take you to the Earth’s core and beyond, or are just in some need of ideologically correct entertainment, join the most unlikely hero to hit Apple Arcade on an adventure beyond belief. With stunning visuals, brilliant acting and a world-class score, Little Orpheus is a pocket-epic you'll never forget.

"Little Orpheus" is available on the App Store with an Apple Arcade subscription. The service provides iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac users with access to over 100 games with no in-app purchases or ads for $4.99 per month.