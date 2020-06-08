MacRumors Exclusive: Save Up to 40% on Anker's USB-C Chargers, Portable Batteries, and More

MacRumors and Anker are partnering up again this month to offer our readers savings on useful accessories like USB-C to Lightning cables, portable batteries, wireless chargers, and wall chargers. All of the devices in this sale can be found on Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can find the full list of over a dozen discounted accessories below. To see the sale prices, add the Anker products you want to your cart, then enter the relevant coupon codes during the checkout screen on Amazon. These discount codes will be live from today through Sunday, June 14, and only one coupon code can be used per order.



Wireless Chargers

PowerWave Pad and Stand - $25.99 with code MRANKER24, down from $29.99

PowerWave II Stand - $29.99 with code MRANKER29, down from $39.99

Portable Chargers

Wall Chargers

Miscellaneous

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.