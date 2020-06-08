Apple Releases iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Silicone Cases in New Colors

Along with releasing Apple Watch Sport Bands in new summer colors, Apple has debuted iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max cases that are available in most of the same shades.



The new cases can be purchased from Apple's online store for $39 using the links above. Updated colors include Seafoam, Vitamin C, and Linen Blue, which are light green, orange, and dark blue shades, respectively. There is no Coastal Gray Silicone case option, which is a band color that Apple just released.

Apple regularly refreshes the available colors of its case options designed for the iPhone, and this summer release comes just two weeks ahead of WWDC 2020, a digital-only event that will kick off on June 22.