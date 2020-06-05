Guides
Exposure Notifications

Apple in iOS 13.5 introduced a new exposure notification API. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
iPhone SE Cases
FaceTime
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

AirPods Studio
Fall 2020

The AirPods Studio are Apple's rumored high-end over-ear headphones that could launch this fall for $349. AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancellation, swappable ear cups, and more.

Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Some iPhone 11 Users Complain of Display With Odd Green Tint

by

Some iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max owners have been noticing an unusual green tint to their iPhone displays when first unlocking the device, based on complaints shared on Reddit and the MacRumors forums.

Image of green tint appearing briefly on the right, from MacRumors reader Oceannn

It's not clear what's going on, but almost all of the affected users say that the green tint is visible just for a few seconds after unlocking an ‌iPhone‌. Some users have seen it at night with Dark Mode and Night Shift enabled, while others say it occurs when brightness is at the lowest possible setting. A MacRumors reader describes the problem:

About 25% of the time when I unlock my launch day iPhone 11 Pro the screen looks all washed out with a green tint. After about 3 seconds it flashes back to normal. Anyone ever have this happen or know if this is a problem on ‌iPhone‌ 11s? I should probably do a restore / set up as new but I'm trying to avoid that if possible.

According to some users, the weird tint has been popping up since the iOS 13.4.1 update, which suggests that it may be a software issue. Some people were able to get the tint issue to cease after restarting, but others were not.

‌iPhone 11‌, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max models appear to be primarily affected, but there have also been some complaints from ‌iPhone‌ X users. No non-OLED iPhones appear to be impacted. iOS 13.4.1, iOS 13.5, and iOS 13.5.1 all seem to have the issue, based on reports from users.

If this is indeed a software problem, Apple may be able to address the issue in a future iOS update. iOS 13.5.5 is in testing right now, and it's not clear if that fixes the bug as of yet.

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Relentless Power
25 minutes ago at 12:35 pm
Minor. Seems 13.5.1 has patched this issue from my angle.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
MaaK
24 minutes ago at 12:37 pm
‘‘iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max models appear to be primarily affected, but there have also been some complaints from iPhone X users. No non-OLED iPhones appear to be impacted.‘‘

find the mistake ...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Mr Magoo
21 minutes ago at 12:39 pm


The X is OLED, I'm not seeing it.

11 is not oled. Just the Pro.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
BigMcGuire
20 minutes ago at 12:40 pm


11 is not oled.

Whoosh. Thanks. Did not know that.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Apple's First MacBook Pro With a Retina Display Will Become 'Obsolete' in 30 Days

Monday June 1, 2020 7:50 am PDT by
If you are still hanging on to a Mid 2012 model of the 15-inch MacBook Pro with a Retina display, and require a new battery or other repairs, be sure to book an appointment with a service provider as soon as possible. In an internal memo today, obtained by MacRumors, Apple has indicated that this particular MacBook Pro model will be marked as "obsolete" worldwide on June 30, 2020, just over...
Read Full Article167 comments

Five Mac Apps Worth Checking Out - June 2020

Tuesday June 2, 2020 2:25 pm PDT by
Apps developed for the Mac often don't receive as much coverage as apps designed for iPhones and iPads, so we have a series at MacRumors that highlights interesting Mac apps that are worth taking a look at. This month's apps are designed to make working from home a little bit easier. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Meeter (Free) - Working from home often...
Read Full Article33 comments

Apple Music Joins Music Industry's Blackout Tuesday Awareness Campaign

Tuesday June 2, 2020 1:31 am PDT by
Apple Music has cancelled its Beats 1 radio schedule for Blackout Tuesday and is suggesting that listeners tune in to a radio stream celebrating the best in black music. Blackout Tuesday is a campaign organized by the music industry to support Black Lives Matter after Minneapolis citizen George Floyd was killed by police in the course of his arrest. On launching Apple Music, many users...
Read Full Article432 comments

Next Apple Pencil Could Be Released in Black

Tuesday June 2, 2020 10:25 am PDT by
The next iteration of the Apple Pencil could be available in black for the first time, according to leaker Mr. White who shared the tidbit on Twitter this morning. A mockup of an Apple Pencil in black We haven't heard rumors of a next-generation Apple Pencil and it's not clear when a new model might be released. Apple is rumored to be working on mini-LED versions of the iPad Pro, and it's...
Read Full Article92 comments

iPad Pro With A14X Chip, 5G, and Mini-LED Display Expected in First Half of 2021

Wednesday June 3, 2020 6:22 am PDT by
Apple plans to launch new iPad Pro models with an A14X chip, 5G connectivity, and a Mini-LED display in the first or second quarter of 2021, according to the increasingly reliable Twitter account L0vetodream. The leaker claims that the new iPad Pro models will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X55 modem, which supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz. mmWave is a set of 5G frequencies that...
Read Full Article105 comments

Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.5 Supplemental Update With Security Fix

Monday June 1, 2020 10:56 am PDT by
Apple today released a supplemental update for macOS Catalina 10.15.5, the fifth update to the macOS Catalina operating system that was released in October 2019. The supplemental update comes a week after the release of the macOS Catalina 10.15.5 update. ‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.5 is a free update that can be downloaded from the Mac App Store using the Update feature in the System...
Read Full Article93 comments

Tim Cook Addresses George Floyd's Death and Ensuing Protests and Riots as Apple Temporarily Closes Some U.S. Stores

Sunday May 31, 2020 8:04 pm PDT by
Amid unrest in numerous U.S. cities following last week's killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Apple CEO Tim Cook has shared an internal memo with employees (via Bloomberg) addressing the pain that many are feeling and urging others to commit "to creating a better, more just world for everyone." Cook also announced that Apple is making donations to several groups challenging...
Read Full Article121 comments

iCloud Down for Many Users, Causing 'The Application You Have Selected Does Not Exist' Error [Update: Fixed]

Tuesday June 2, 2020 4:44 pm PDT by
iCloud appears to be down for many people at the current time, based on complaints from MacRumors readers and Twitter users. Apple's system status page was not initially displaying an error when the problems started, but has been updated to confirm an issue with iCloud account sign ins. The support site says that some users may be unable to sign in to their iCloud accounts and may also be...
Read Full Article80 comments

iOS 14 Again Said to Be Compatible With All iPhones Able to Run iOS 13

Monday June 1, 2020 2:08 pm PDT by
iOS 14 will be compatible with all iPhones and iPod touch models able to run iOS 13, according to information shared today by Israeli site The Verifier. The compatibility data was allegedly found in a leaked version of iOS 14 and confirmed by what The Verifier says is a "trusted source from the system development process." iOS 13 is compatible with the iPhone 6s and later, with a full...
Read Full Article142 comments

iPhone 13 Prototype Mockup Depicts Notch-Free Design and USB-C Port

Thursday June 4, 2020 10:07 am PDT by
We still have a few months to go before Apple unveils the iPhone 12, but rumors about the iPhone 13, coming in fall 2021, are already circulating. Japanese site Mac Otakara today shared a rough 3D printed mockup of a 5.5-inch iPhone said to be coming in 2021, which is from "Alibaba sources." The model may be built on leaked specifications and rumors, but where the info comes from is unclear. ...
Read Full Article110 comments