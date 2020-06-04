Apple Hires Amazon Video Executive to Lead Apple TV+ Sports Division

Apple has reportedly hired Amazon Video sports content executive James DeLorenzo to work on its Apple TV+ on-demand video service.



DeLorenzo has led Amazon Video's sports division since 2016 and has also been senior vice president of the company's Audible subscription audiobook service, according to his LinkedIn profile. DeLorenzo will head the sports division for ‌Apple TV‌+, according to Recode. Apple has yet to comment on the hire.

Rumors suggest Apple is seeking to expand its TV+ service with live sports content, which would help diversify its currently limited originals offering.

Apple is also said to be looking to bolster its library by exploring deals for MGM Holdings content and college sports right, as well as purchasing existing back catalog TV series.

Apple charges $4.99 per month for ‌‌Apple TV‌‌+, and while many subscribers have a free year after purchasing an Apple device, Apple will need to make ‌‌Apple TV‌‌+ worth the subscription fee in the future by offering users more choice.