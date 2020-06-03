Deals: Get the Limited Edition Mac Bundle With 11 MacOS Apps Including Parallels Desktop for $54

At StackSocial this week you can get the Limited Edition Mac Bundle featuring Parallels Desktop for a low price of $54 with the promo code RUMORS10. This new bundle features 11 total apps for macOS, including Parallels Desktop, TextExpander, PDF Expert, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with StackSocial. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To get the bundle at a discount, head to StackSocial and add it to your cart. At the checkout screen, enter the promo code RUMORS10 to get the entire bundle of 11 apps for $54, down from $59.99.

You'll need to create a free StackSocial account to use the promo code, and this sale will only last for a few days, so be sure to check it out soon if you're interested.



Parallels Desktop (1-Year Subscription, $79.99 value) - Run thousands of windows apps without compromising on performance.

PDF Expert ($79.99 value) - Helps you edit text, images, and links on PDFs.

iMazing 2 ($89.99 value) - Manage and transfer all your iOS data between devices in one app.

Aurora HDR 2019 ($99.99 value) - Create stunning professional HDR photos in seconds.

NetSpot Pro ($149 value) - Optimize your Wi-Fi connection (visualize, manage, troubleshoot, audit, plan and deploy wireless networks).

Disk Drill PRO ($89 value) - Recover accidentally deleted files from your Mac.

Windscribe VPN Pro ($216 value) - Privately browse the internet and protect your online data.

RapidWeaver 8 ($84.99 value) - Design your own website with zero code.

TextExpander ($49.92 value) - Save time and keystrokes by creating shortcut auto-fill snippets.

DeltaWalker Pro ($59.95 value) - Compare, edit-in place, and merge text files side by side.

xMind 8 Pro ($129 value) - Organize your ideas with multiple mind mapping charts in one map.

If you're shopping around for an iMac or MacBook to use these apps, our dedicated guides should be helpful. We track the Best Deals on iMac and Best Deals on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air each week. You can also keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.