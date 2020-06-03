Deals: Apple's 512GB 16-Inch MacBook Pro Returns to Low Price of $2,099.99 on Amazon

Amazon has returned the 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro (16GB RAM, 2.6GHz Intel Core i7) to its low price of $2,099.99, down from an original price of $2,399.00. Amazon is automatically discounting the notebook to $2,199.00, and then once you add it to your cart, you'll see an additional $99.01 taken off at checkout.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This remains one of the best deals that we've tracked to date for the 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro, and it's $100 under the discount price seen at retailers like Adorama and B&H Photo. On Amazon, only the Silver option is available at $2,099.99.

In other MacBook Pro deals, you can get the new 512GB 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,299.00, down from $1,499.00. This is one of the first and best discounts on the newest MacBook Pro models, and it's being matched at Best Buy.

For even more information on the best deals and offers on Apple's MacBook family, be sure to head over to our Best MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Deals guide. There, we keep track of the latest and greatest MacBook-related discounts across the most popular Apple resellers.